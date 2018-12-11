Democrat Carol Alvarado takes Texas Senate District 6 seat

State Rep. Carol Alvarado narrowly avoided a runoff with fellow Democratic Rep. Ana Hernandez to win a special election for the state Senate District 6 seat and complete the term of Sylvia Garcia, who is heading to Congress.Alvarado took 50.4 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election to Hernandez's 24.3 percent in the Democrat-friendly district. She will complete Garcia's term, which ends in 2021.Republican Martha Elena Fierro took 23.2 percent of the vote, while Democrat Mia Mundy took 2.1 percent.Last month, Garcia won a Houston-based U.S. House seat being vacated by long-serving Democrat Gene Green.In January, she and El Paso's Veronica Escobar will become the first Hispanic women to represent Texas in Congress.