Beto O'Rourke praises Kavanaugh accuser after testimony

Senate-hopeful Beto O'Rourke used his free time from the postponed debate Sunday to reach voters on Facebook Live.His campaign billed his interactive effort as a live television ad in response to the spate of recent negative ads against him.During the Facebook Live broadcast, he mentioned the timing of his campaign, especially given the contentious testimony during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.Rather than point out the emotional nature of the proceedings, O'Rourke offered his gratitude to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault."Seeing the power and the courage that she brought to what had to been one of the most difficult moments of her life, to make sure our senators...make the most informed decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court," O'Rourke said.The broadcast comes a day after O'Rourke's opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz, gave his take after sitting in on the same hearings from last week.Cruz weighed on the supplementary FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, which effectively postponed Sunday night's debate."I think we will find ourselves in a very similar spot next week, but will obviously look at the substance of the FBI report and assess it on the merits," he said.He said he was impressed by the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, which he also called contradictory. There was no witness to confirm her allegations, he said, and there was a long record of public service on the part of Kavanaugh.Whether Kavanaugh becomes the second Supreme Court Justice under the Trump administration, or if he fails to get Senate confirmation, there will still be outcries, Cruz believes."It's a shame we're so tribalized. We're so divided, and that anger and division is not good for our country," he said.