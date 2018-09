Written Testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

United States Senate Judiciary Committee

September 26, 2018



Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, read her statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing on Thursday.It reads, in part, "I am here today not because I want to be. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."The full statement can be read in its entirety below and here and seen in the video above.