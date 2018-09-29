TED CRUZ

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz discusses FBI investigation into Kavanaugh sexual misconduct allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Cruz speaks exclusively with ABC13 after rally in Washington County

By
WASHINGTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For two days, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was part of a committee deciding the fate of a Supreme Court nominee, and whether that nomination should move forward.

He arrived home in Houston late Friday night after confirming the process wouldn't continue this weekend.

In the end, Brett Kavanaugh's nomination moved forward and Cruz was among the senators who voted for him, but with an FBI investigation required with a deadline of one week to complete.

Cruz appeared Saturday at a Republican candidates rally in Washington County near Brenham. Speaking to us about the FBI investigation requirement, Cruz said it is now part of the process, but expects no surprises.

"I think we will find ourselves in a very similar spot next week, but will obviously look at the substance of the FBI report and assess it on the merits," he said.

He said he was impressed by the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, which he also called contradictory. There was no witness to confirm her allegations, he said, and there was a long record of public service on the part of Kavanaugh.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake voted to move Kavanaugh's nomination forward, and later worked on the compromise that called for the FBI investigation, adding that he felt the issue is tearing the nation apart.

Cruz agreed that, "this is a deeply divided time, and this is contributing to that, but in the wake of the 2016 election, we've seen viciousness and hatred. My wife and I were targeted by protestors this week in Washington when we went out to dinner."

Whether Kavanaugh becomes the second Supreme Court Justice under the Trump administration, or if he fails to get Senate confirmation, there will still be outcries, Cruz believes.

"It's a shame we're so tribalized. We're so divided, and that anger and division is not good for our country," he said.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED STORIES:
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing

READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement about allegations ahead of testimony

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford's full statement about Brett Kavanaugh allegations

'All of these women cannot be lying': Lawyer Michael Avenatti on client, other Brett Kavanaugh accusers

WATCH: Houstonians react to emotional testimony from Dr. Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruzsenateexclusiveTexasWashington County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ted Cruz speaks exclusively with ABC13
TED CRUZ
Donald Trump Jr. coming to Conroe to stump for Sen. Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke debate postponed
New poll shows O'Rourke leading Cruz by 2 points in Senate race
No White House run for Beto if he's elected to senate
More ted cruz
POLITICS
Donald Trump Jr. coming to Conroe to stump for Sen. Cruz
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
GOP agrees to delay final vote for FBI probe of Kavanaugh
More Politics
Top Stories
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
Facebook live shooting victim Devyn Holmes out of hospital
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
Star power packed into the weekend as multiple concerts hit Houston
NEW LINEUP: Rooftop theater adds more movies to lineup
NAKED INTRUDER: Grandma scares off man by popping out dentures
Protesters gather during library's drag queen story time event
Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
Show More
Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
TX Equusearch joins authorities in search of missing 21-year-old man
2 police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
5-vehicle crash causes delays on I-45 NB at Eastex
HOLIDAY HIRE: H-E-B to hire nearly 1,000 people across Greater Houston
More News