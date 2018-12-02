GEORGE H.W. BUSH

ABC13's Dave Ward looks back on 50+ years with George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

COMMENTARY: Dave Ward remembers Pres. George HW Bush

By
ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward, who calls George HW Bush the greatest president of the 20th century, reminds us it was an honor for him to call Bush a friend.

Two Houston institutions, Ward and Bush have spent the last 50 years in the Houston spotlight. Bush was first elected to Congress from a district on the west side of Houston on November 8, 1966. Dave started at ABC13 one day later, November 9, 1966.

Dave first interviewed Bush in 1964. Bush was a delegate to the Republican Convention. Dave was a KNUZ radio reporter.

Over the years the two met several times including a trip on Air Force One while Bush was president. Hours after Bush died, Dave (wearing Presidential cuff links given to Dave by George HW Bush aboard Air Force One), Ward calls Bush, "a statesman ... patriot ... friend."

Six years ago, Dave traveled to Omaha for a preview look at the train that carried Bush to College Station for internment. That look, a personal letter from President Bush and more of Dave's memories are below.

EMBED More News Videos

Dave Ward tours Bush 4141 funeral train

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstrainsgeorge h.w. bush
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Christine Dobbyn remembers last interviews with Bush 41
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Bush 4141: Step inside Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Parents explain importance of children witnessing Bush 4141
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee offers to mediate Prop B dispute
Christine Dobbyn remembers last interviews with Bush 41
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign: Reports
Bush 4141: Step inside Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Parents explain importance of children witnessing Bush 4141
More Politics
Top Stories
Former Houston Astros players killed in car crash
Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness ahead of severe storms
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
5 Jesuits with Houston ties accused of sexual abuse of minor
Woman with mental capacity of 8-year-old reported missing
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign: Reports
The 60: Today's news you need to know
Show More
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host amid backlash
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Bomb threat sparks evacuation of CNN's New York offices
Public invited to attend celebration of life for Bob McNair
Major closures ahead for West Loop and 290 this weekend
More News