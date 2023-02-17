Dallas filmmaker and supporters demand for quilt from enslaved family to be returned to Texas

The historical piece, "Chalice Quilt," was made by enslaved members of the filmmaker's family in the 1860s and has been displayed at the American Museum and Gardens in Britain since 1983.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dallas filmmaker and political activist, Eric Williams, along with some supporters, gathered outside of the British Consulate in downtown Houston Friday morning to demand the return of the "Chalice Quilt."

The "Chalice Quilt", Williams explained, was made at Mimosa Hall Plantation in East Texas by enslaved members of his family in the 1860s.

It has been displayed at the American Museum and Gardens in Britain since 1983.

Williams is now continuing to push for the piece of history and cultural heritage to be returned to Texas.

"This quilt also has a religious significant undertone because it was also used as a roadmap for travelers and slaves traveling along the Underground Railroad and that is a very cultural significant heritage piece that needs to be brought back to Texas so everybody can be educated from it," Williams said.

Williams said their hope, when they get it back, is to eventually put it in the Martian Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington D.C.

