Damian's Cucina Italiana to close after 41 years in Midtown, marking the end of a culinary legacy

HOUSTON, Texas -- A historic Houston restaurant will soon serve its last meal. Damian's Cucina Italiana will close on Aug. 17, the restaurant announced on social media.

The brief statement from owners Bubba and Nancy Butera, Judy Mandola, and general manager Johnny B. Mandola reads as follows:

After 41 years of service, we at Damian's Cucina Italiana sadly announce our closing effective August 17, 2024. We would also like to thank our loyal customers for your outpouring of support and comradery. We would like to thank our amazing staff, which is also our family, for all their hard work and dedication.

It's been a great ride. We will miss you all dearly.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.