Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania -- Police are seeking a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania.

West Mifflin police posted surveillance photos on their Twitter account. It is not known when the incident took place.



A Walmart representative told WPXI-TV an employee saw what the woman was doing.

In a statement, Walmart told the station "it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area."

Walmart says it is working with police to find the person and have her prosecuted.

In Porter, Texas, sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a teen urinating on a shelf at a Walmart store.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a "vulgar act" at the Porter Walmart store.



The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from freezers at Walmarts in Texas and Louisiana.

EMBED More News Videos

MYSTERY LICKER: Blue Bell is working with police after video gone viral shows a woman licking the inside of a tub before sticking it back in a grocery freezer.



RELATED STORIES
Man caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream in Louisiana
Woman licks inside of Blue Bell Ice Cream tub before returning it to store freezer
Blue Bell licking: Teen will not face adult charges in viral ice cream stunt
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafoodvandalismu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-10 to be closed for another hour and a half after crash
Man finds human skull, crucifix, machete in woods in Clear Lake
Sheriff's deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
Houston Zoo offering discount with 'Lion King' ticket
Only 10 Harvey victims get repairs in Houston funding program
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Watching two areas for potential tropical development
Show More
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
What's old is new again in cool summer men's hairstyles
Woman found dead in west Houston parking lot
More TOP STORIES News