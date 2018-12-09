Fatality Crash: 12400 East Fwy (outbound). Crash on the fwy ended up on feeder. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 9, 2018

Police are searching for the driver they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash along the East Freeway in east Houston.Houston police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the 1200 block of East Freeway when the driver of a truck crashed into a woman's vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the freeway.According to Sgt. Jesus Uribe, the impact of the crash caused the woman's vehicle to roll over.Witnesses at the scene described the driver who took off running as a Hispanic man.Police say the feeder road and outbound lanes of East Freeway are expected to be closed for two to three hours.