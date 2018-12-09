Police search for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash in east Houston

Police are searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash in east Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the driver they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash along the East Freeway in east Houston.

Houston police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the 1200 block of East Freeway when the driver of a truck crashed into a woman's vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the freeway.


According to Sgt. Jesus Uribe, the impact of the crash caused the woman's vehicle to roll over.

Witnesses at the scene described the driver who took off running as a Hispanic man.

Police say the feeder road and outbound lanes of East Freeway are expected to be closed for two to three hours.

