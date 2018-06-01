EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3547849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a man broke into a home while three kids were inside, stripped naked and locked himself in the bathroom.

Police say a naked stalker who terrorized three children inside a home is in custody after a SWAT standoff overnight in northwest Houston.Authorities tell ABC13 the suspect was stalking a woman who lives at the home on Marnel near Hammerly.The woman was not there, but her three children were home.Just before 1 a.m. Friday, police say the kids heard the man banging on the door and then he broke the window.The kids climbed out of a different window and got out safely. They called police.Officers arrived to find the man had locked himself in the bathroom, taken off all his clothes, and refused to come out.The SWAT team arrived and tried to negotiate with him. They eventually had to use a Taser on him."Pretty scary deal. Here you have three kids trying to get some sleep and this guy, not sure of his condition, his mental condition. He committed a very serious crime and terrorized these poor kids," said HPD Captain Larry Baimbridge.The children are all okay. The oldest one is just 13 or 14 years old.Officials say the suspect was infatuated with the children's mother, but the two do not have a relationship. According to police, the mother doesn't even know him.The man will be charged with burglary and could face more charges.