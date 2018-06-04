Police: Man confessed to running over his ex-girlfriend outside nightclub, killing her

The man suspected of running over his ex-lover has confessed and shows no signs of remorse. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas
Police say the man who was wanted as a person of interest after the crime has confessed to slamming his pickup into his ex-girlfriend and others, killing her outside a southeast Houston nightclub.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows woman being run over

Surveillance video shows moments leading up to a woman being run over in SE Houston



The violent incident took place just after 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of Telephone Road.


Witnesses at the scene reported that a driver intentionally struck a woman and men who were with her.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Dixa Yamilet Rios Serbellon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Rigoberto Alex Escobar, Serbellon's ex-boyfriend, may have spotted her crossing the street towards JoJo's Club. He is suspected of then running over Serbellon at least three times, as well as striking anyone near her, before fleeing the scene.


The male victims, identified as Adan Salgado, Celso Velasquez and Maneesh Roberts, were transported to a hospital for treatment with possible broken bones.

Police confirm Escobar, 35, was taken into custody in the 8900 block of the Gulf Freeway within about a half hour of the crime. When interviewed by detectives, they say that he confessed to knowingly running over the victim.

Escobar will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury.

Serbellon's family says she and Escobar had known each other for about five years and had a history of domestic violence.

Serbellon leaves behind four children.

Authorities say the woman who was run over twice in southeast Houston was in an on and off relationship with the person of interest.

