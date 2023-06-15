Galveston police K-9 suffers heat complications while helping catch suspect, authorities say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time this week, a law enforcement agency's police K-9 was rushed to the hospital after suffering heat complications.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The incident happened Thursday at about 2 p.m. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office confirms this involves a K-9 with the Galveston Police Department.

According to authorities, the K-9 was assisting with efforts to catch a wanted suspect when the officer became overheated.

The condition of the police K-9 was not immediately released.

The latest incident comes days after the Houston Police Department reported that one of their own police K-9s died after he was left inside a cruiser that stopped running.

The scene is still unfolding. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.