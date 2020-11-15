Police impersonators steal gaming devices from SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two men who pulled off a bold theft of gaming devices from a southeast Houston convenience store last month.
It happened at a Valero in the 6900 block of Telephone Road on Oct. 27.
The pair said they were detectives with the "gaming commission authority" and were there to seize the machines, according to Houston police.
Surveillance video showed the men with fake badges, a fake seizure order and handguns. The men rolled the gaming machines out of the store and into a white Chevrolet pickup before taking off.
Authorities said it's possible the suspects have pulled this same heist before and other victims may not have reported the incidents.
