Man accused of killing woman in high-speed chase that ended in crash reappears in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with the death of an innocent driver was back in court Monday morning.

Bryson McClure is facing capital murder, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of an automobile charges following the crash last Friday.

Deputies said they tried to pull McClure over at 290 and the Grand Parkway, but he refused to stop, sparking a 14-mile chase, which lasted just nine minutes.

At one point, deputies say McClure exited the Grand Parkway and was driving 115 miles per hour. According to records, McClure ran the red light at the intersection of State Highway 99 and State Highway 249 and struck the driver's side of an SUV. The woman in the SUV was killed at the scene.

ABC13 learned this was not the first time McClure has been accused of running from law enforcement. He appeared in probable cause court over the weekend with a bandage on his head and using a crutch.

Court officials went over his lengthy criminal record. It includes being convicted of evading arrest several times, with three currently open cases. He also has an arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

McClure no longer had a crutch as he stood before the judge Monday. Eyewitness News also learned in court he may have connections to a prison gang.

McClure is currently in custody on a $450,000 bond. If he makes bond, he cannot leave Harris County, must wear a GPS device, remain under house arrest, and cannot drive.

He faces at least 25 years in prison if convicted for the latest incident involving the woman's death.

