Suspect charged with murder after killing innocent woman in high-speed chase

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of killing an innocent woman during a high-speed police chase is charged with murder.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, DPS called them in for back-up after spotting a stolen white pick-up with a motorcycle on the back before 3 p.m. on Friday.

The driver charged with murder has now been identified as Bryson McClure from New Caney.

Deputies said they tried to pull McClure over at 290 and the Grand Parkway, but he refused to stop, sparking a 14-mile chase, which lasted just nine minutes.

At one point, deputies say McClure exited the Grand Parkway and was driving 115 miles per hour. According to records, McClure ran the red light at the intersection of State Highway 99 and State Highway 249 and struck driver's side of an SUV. The woman in the SUV was killed at the scene.

Minutes before the crash, deputies were heard talking on the radio, describing the dangerous chase.

"Diving on the shoulder, right hand shoulder, he just hit somebody's mirror," one deputy said on the radio.

Minutes later the deputy said, "Just nearly crashed, we are back on the service road." Two minutes after that warning, the deputy said, "Just had a crash, major crash, 249 and 99."

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office chase policy, a vehicle pursuit may be terminated for a number of reasons including: "if there is clear and unreasonable danger to the innocent victims, the public, law enforcement, or the suspects."

Assistant Chief Tommy Diaz said additional units were calls off, but did not say why the chase was not called off all together.

McClure has a lengthy record, and it is not the first time he's been accused of evading authorities. He has been convicted three times for evading arrest, according to records.

