police chase

1 killed after police chase ends in multivehicle crash in northwest Houston, HPD says

1 killed after police chase ends in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ends in a fatal multivehicle crash in northwest Houston.

At about 6:23 p.m., Houston police were in pursuit of a suspect along Hempstead Highway and W. Little York Road.

Preliminary information indicates a felony evading suspect crashed into five vehicles, police say.

One person is confirmed dead, according to police.

This is a developing story. See back for more information.

