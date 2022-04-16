1 killed after police chase ends in multivehicle crash in northwest Houston, HPD says

HPD Commander & PIO are en route to a fatal crash in the 15300 block of Hempstead Road.



Prelim. information indicates a felony evading suspect crashed into more than one vehicle.



Please avoid the area.#Hounews pic.twitter.com/5hy20t0Kep — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ends in a fatal multivehicle crash in northwest Houston.At about 6:23 p.m., Houston police were in pursuit of a suspect along Hempstead Highway and W. Little York Road.Preliminary information indicates a felony evading suspect crashed into five vehicles, police say.One person is confirmed dead, according to police.This is a developing story. See back for more information.