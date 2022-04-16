1 killed after police chase ends in multivehicle crash in northwest Houston, HPD says

At about 6:23 p.m., Houston police were in pursuit of a suspect along Hempstead Highway and W. Little York Road.
Preliminary information indicates a felony evading suspect crashed into five vehicles, police say.
One person is confirmed dead, according to police.
This is a developing story. See back for more information.
Prelim. information indicates a felony evading suspect crashed into more than one vehicle.
