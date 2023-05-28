The truck's headlights could be seen flying over a railroad crossing before slamming into the building. The driver, accused of firing shots outside a club moments before, has not been caught.

Video shows man accused of firing shots outside club lead HPD on chase before crashing into building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a pickup truck crashed into a southwest Houston building during a police chase this weekend.

Houston police said the incident happened Friday at about 11:30 p.m. on Willowbend near Stella Link.

Police said it all started when a man inside a truck started firing several shots outside a club on Bissonnet and the Southwest Freeway.

Officers tried to pull the driver over, but he wouldn't stop, prompting an approximately 12-mile chase.

Authorities think the driver was trying to beat a train when he lost control, crashing into the business.

Luckily, no one was inside.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the truck's headlights fly over the railroad crossing before slamming into the building.

At one point, there are even sparks from where the truck lands.

The man took off on foot and is still on the run, according to police.

ABC13 learned that the side of the building destroyed in the crash is a commissary for two local Italian restaurants. The family, whose business is in the building, is trying to salvage what they can after the crash.