Driver crashes into building during police chase, barely missing oncoming train, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person they say was firing shots outside a southwest Houston club Friday night, leading them on a chase before crashing into a building.

Houston police said at about 11:30 p.m., officers were at the intersection of Bissonnet and the Southwest Freeway when they saw a truck in the parking lot of a club.

Officers said several shots were fired from inside the truck, so they tried to pull the driver over, but he wouldn't stop, leading them on a chase.

The driver got to the Willowbend near Stella Link intersection, about 12 miles from where the chase started.

That's when police say the suspect lost control while crossing the railroad tracks to beat a train, crashing into an unoccupied building, which was heavily damaged.

Officers had to stop for the train and lost sight of the suspect.

"The suspect went across the tracks at a high rate of speed, lost control of his vehicle, and hit a building that's unoccupied at this time. Officers had to stop for the train because it was unsafe to continue across," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

"We have reports that one adult male jumped out of the truck and ran to the east along Willowbend. We've been checking the area, and we've been unable to locate him at this point," he continued.

HPD officers said they did return to the club parking lot but did not have any reports that anyone was shot. They said the man may have just been shooting into the air.

