Police shoot suspect while responding to robbery in southwest Houston, HPD says

Authorities were at the scene of what appeared to be the end of a police chase at Bellaire and Ranchester in southwest Houston on Friday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police shot a suspect while responding to a robbery call Friday morning on the southwest side, according to preliminary information posted by HPD.

The department said in a tweet just before 8:20 a.m. that officers were headed to the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in response to police shooting tied to a robbery.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, and no officers were hurt.

You're asked to avoid the area.

The brief update comes nearly an hour after SkyEye was over the area of Bellaire near Ranchester and saw what appeared to be the end of a chase.

A vehicle with front tire damage was up against the median.

One person was loaded into an ambulance, but their role, if any, wasn't immediately known.

Video showed crime tape up in front of a parking lot across the street.

ABC13 is working to learn how exactly the scenes are connected. This article will be updated as soon as we have that information.

