Woman leads officers on 30 minute chase on SW Freeway after ramming into patrol car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was taken into custody for leading police on a chase after she rammed a patrol car during a traffic stop on Saturday, according to police.At 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the woman who was driving a pickup truck near the Southwest Freeway for traffic violations. The woman did not comply with the officers and then proceeded to ram the patrol car and flee the scene.This led to a 30-minute chase into the Houston area. The Houston Police Department assisted and spiked the woman's tires in an effort to stop her, but only the left front tire went flat.The woman kept going at slow speeds until she came to a stop on the North Freeway near Louetta.Once she was caught, the woman resisted arrest and medical care from EMS as she was being placed on a stretcher.It is unknown why she fled the scene.