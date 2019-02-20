Santa Rosa police arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run of a seven-year-old girl in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, California --
Police have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl in Santa Rosa.



Saturday's crash was caught on a surveillance camera. The girl was treated for minor injuries.

RELATED: 7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa

The video below may be too graphic or offensive to some viewers. It shows the girl getting hit before the driver takes off.
EMBED More News Videos

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: A driver in a Santa Rosa neighborhood hit a young girl over the weekend and then drove away. Police are now looking for the hit and run driver, while the girl's family hopes for his arrest.



Surveillance video from a neighbor's home, shows two kids running across Louis Krohn Drive Saturday evening around 5 p.m. The boy in front is 9-year old Damiion Conzet, who makes it most of the way across the street, before his younger sister, Hazelann gets hit by a car behind him. The video shows a black sedan come into view, which hits Hazelann, launching her about 10 feet into the air.

She lands in the street, screams, and then runs away with her friend and brother.

"I felt like I was about to pass out," said Damiion, describing how scared he was after seeing his sister get hit around the corner from their home.

Police say they received multiple tips in the case, which led them to 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident Dominick Weaver. He was taken into custody just Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there is surveillance video showing Weaver trying to hide his car after the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runchild injuredsearchinvestigationSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Carjackers on the run after hitting innocent driver
What personnel files say about officer in deadly raid
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Small puppy shot multiple times in Spring neighborhood
Surviving dog from deadly HPD raid to get new home
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
Show More
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
Woman told to stop speaking Spanish at retirement community
Grand Canyon visitors, employees may have been exposed to radiation
$1,000 vanishes from aging woman's bank through Zelle
More News