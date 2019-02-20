Arrest of Hit and Run Suspect involving Seven-Year-Old Victim https://t.co/e9GtLNmxnF — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) February 20, 2019

Police have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl in Santa Rosa.Saturday's crash was caught on a surveillance camera. The girl was treated for minor injuries.The video below may be too graphic or offensive to some viewers. It shows the girl getting hit before the driver takes off.Surveillance video from a neighbor's home, shows two kids running across Louis Krohn Drive Saturday evening around 5 p.m. The boy in front is 9-year old Damiion Conzet, who makes it most of the way across the street, before his younger sister, Hazelann gets hit by a car behind him. The video shows a black sedan come into view, which hits Hazelann, launching her about 10 feet into the air.She lands in the street, screams, and then runs away with her friend and brother."I felt like I was about to pass out," said Damiion, describing how scared he was after seeing his sister get hit around the corner from their home.Police say they received multiple tips in the case, which led them to 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident Dominick Weaver. He was taken into custody just Tuesday afternoon.Police say there is surveillance video showing Weaver trying to hide his car after the crash.