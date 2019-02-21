CHILD DEATH

Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by glass from a picture frame, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy, 4, dies after impaled by glass from a picture frame, police say: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., February 20, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
According to police, a four-year-old boy was killed when he was impaled by a piece of glass in his North Philadelphia home Wednesday night.

Neighbors on the 3200 block of North Reese Street were in a state of shock over the death of one of the three children whose mother they identify as Amanda Velez.

"As soon as people heard, people were crying. It was just instant," said neighbor Edward Rodriguez.

Police said the mother was home when the child and his older sister were upstairs playing. They said at some point a glass framed picture fell from the wall sending a piece of glass flying, with one piece striking the boy.

"He received a puncture or cut to his abdomen and that's when family members transported him to St. Christopher's Hospital," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital and detectives and crime scene investigators were at the home trying to determine exactly how the boy died.

"We're looking for any evidence, we're looking for any type of objects that may have cut him or impaled him," said Small.

Meanwhile, neighbors were trying to comprehend how such a tragedy could happen while children were playing inside their home.

"It's just a shame because they are so well loved, so well loved that it's a complete shock," said Rodriguez. "When it happened, it just went up and down the neighborhood like lightning."

The child's name has not been released by police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild death
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
Mom sentenced for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
Parents say teen died playing viral 'choking game'
More child death
Top Stories
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chase involving man in stolen ambulance
Houston Weather: Clouds and rain return to Houston Thursday
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Abducted 12-year-old girl calls 911 from back of stolen SUV
Reveille IX, first female Mascot Corporal throw first pitch
The 60: Nike vows to investigate after Duke star's shoe breaks
Show More
The Woodlands HS teacher charged with sex assault of a child
Video surfaces of case involving HPD raid officer under fire
Duke star player injured after Nike shoe falls apart in team's loss
Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, during fist fight in SW Houston
More News