Houston area plumbers busy at work post-hard freeze repairing many damaged homes

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The brunt of the hard freeze may be over, but the work continues across our area, with plumbers saying they're busier than ever repairing homes damaged by the freeze.

The Fuksas have lived in their Spring home for nearly 12 years, and like many during the hard freeze, they were left without water over the holiday weekend after finding out they had a broken pipe.

"Late Thursday, we decided to you know, undo everything, try and get the water back, and we turned it off and noticed there were some leaks and everything," Fuksa said.

Being no stranger to the impact a hard freeze can bring, they made sure to insulate their pipes and take all necessary precautions to prevent their pipes from bursting.

"We doubled wrapped on all the pipes, cones over the faucets, we had heaters going inside," he said.

However, that was still not enough. Their home suffered major damage during the freeze of February 2021, but they were fortunate only to have suffered minor damage to their home, this year.

ABC13 was there with Almeda Plumbing as technicians worked to repair one of the pipes.

"The leak was inside their house, so they had to turn all the water off, so they were without water, so they wouldn't get their floor wet, so we had to go inside the wall, cut the sheetrock, and repair the pipe," Everardo Almeda, with Almeda Plumbing, explained.

The repair for the home was a quick fix. But ever since the freezing temperatures moved in on Thursday, plumbers have been working nonstop and say there's still a lot of work to be done until many of them can catch a break.

"All you can do is help them as much as you can and try to get the job done as soon as possible," the company said.