Houston Hobby not impacted by jet bumping into another the day before Thanksgiving, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, a private jet bumped into another aircraft parked at Hobby Airport, but operations at the Houston aviation hub were not impacted.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The Houston Airport Systems confirmed an incident near the fixed-base operator hangar, or FBO, at about 10:45 a.m.

SkyEye flew above the scene, capturing one plane's nose atop the wing of the other aircraft. There was no apparent damage.

SkyEye captured the aftermath of jets bumping into each other at Hobby Airport on Nov. 22, 2023. The incident didn't impact airport operations or happen on the runway.

Since the incident happened away from the runway, Hobby didn't issue any ground stops.

Eyewitness News uncovered records for both planes, showing that the plane that bumped into the parked jet is registered to a Pennsylvania limited-liability company. The parked jet is registered to an Australian company.

There were no injuries reported.

The scene is a striking difference from what unfolded a month prior when a jet that was not authorized to take off clipped another landing on the runway.

In the Oct. 24 incident, Hobby officials issued a ground stop, impacting more than 130 flights on a Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which sent six investigators to Houston, said a preliminary report could come out 30 days from the day it happened. A final report could take two years.

SEE MORE: More than 130 flights impacted by jets clipping each other, ground stop at Hobby Airport

Crews were collecting debris shortly after the incident Tuesday afternoon that impacted more than 130 flights at the Houston airport.

Houston airports expected to see record 2.4 million passengers this Thanksgiving, officials say