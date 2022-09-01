3 hospitalized after small plane crashes into mobile home in Tomball area, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people have been hospitalized after a small plane crashed into a mobile home in the Tomball area, according to authorities.

Thursday's crash happened in the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on Twitter.

Gonzalez added that three people were onboard the aircraft. Two of the victims are stable, while the third victim is in serious condition. It appears the porch of the mobile home was hit, but the home wasn't occupied.

The Klein Fire Department shared that crews are on the scene, and authoriries are helping multiple patients. The fire department adds that Spring FD has also been called out to the scene for technical support.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is the lead investigative agency, Gonzalez said.

