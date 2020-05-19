Suspect in Pizza Hut shooting kills himself

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect in the shooting of a Pizza Hut employee on Sunday, shot and killed himself inside a home in The Woodlands, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT team had been called to the home after investigators tried to serve a warrant on the 19-year-old suspect and heard a gunshot at the house on Canyon Oak Pl. Deputies were searching for the second suspect in the shooting of an employee at Pizza Hut on Kuykendahl Rd.A 47-year-old Pizza Hut worker was shot twice in the upper chest and once in the leg.