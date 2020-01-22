Pizza driver carjacked at gunpoint while 2-year-old in back seat in Pasadena

By and
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified a man they believe held up a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and led police on a chase, all while a 2-year-old boy was in the back seat.

Authorities say it started around 11 p.m. Tuesday when a Houston police officer responded to a call about a 2-car crash on the East Loop near Turning Basin.

When the officer arrived, a silver Ford at the scene suddenly took off, starting a chase that went down the East Loop to Highway 225 to Shaver in Pasadena.

The driver finally stopped, and a man believed to be 25-year-old Elpidio Cruz Jr. jumped out of the back seat, running off between houses.

Cruz was holding the pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, forcing him to drive away when the officer showed up, police said. Cruz also had a 2-year-old child inside the vehicle.

Cruz is still on the run, according to Houston police.

Police believe he and the 2-year-old may have been involved in some sort of accident on the freeway and pulled over when the pizza delivery driver stopped to help. Authorities think that's when Cruz pulled a gun on him.

The pizza delivery driver and the boy are fine. The boy belongs to Cruz's girlfriend, police said.

Officers searched the girlfriend's home in Pasadena and found a large amount of drugs in plain sight, according to police. Cruz faces aggravated kidnapping, endangering a child, and felon in possession of a weapon charges.

Follow Marla Carter on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenapizzacarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News