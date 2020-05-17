Pizza Hut worker shot multiple times in 'senseless' robbery, deputies say

Update for Pizza Hut employee shot in robbery attempt. At 18539 kuykendahl. https://t.co/ETdzHUJjwx — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 17, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pizza Hut worker is hospitalized after he was shot multiple times during an aggravated robbery in northwest Harris County.It happened at around 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Pizza Hut location on Kuykendahl near Louetta.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two men attempted to rob the store at gunpoint. Investigators said the employee tried to confront one of the suspects during the robbery when he was shot multiple times.The worker, who is 47 years old, was shot multiple times, including twice in the upper chest and once in the leg.He was sent to the hospital where he is in critical condition but remains stable, according to deputies.Meanwhile, the two suspects were seen running away from the area into a nearby apartment complex. They remain on the run.Witnesses said the suspects appeared to be between 18 and 20 years old, wearing dark-colored clothing."It's a senseless robbery when a person is shot," said Harris Co. Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland.Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement.