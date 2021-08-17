Houston to be one of the first to try out this new Pizza Hut topping

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8847761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hungry? The Big Texan at Fuzzy's Pizza can barely fit through a door! 🍕

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston has been selected as one of the. Bayou City diners will be among the first people in the country to sample Pizza Hut pies topped with Beyond Meat pepperoni.Developed jointly by Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat, the plant-based pepperoni aims to deliver the same flavors as traditional, pork-based pepperoni in a form that can be consumed by people who don't dig on swine - whether that's for dietary, ethical, religious, or other reasons - although it is made with the same equipment as the restaurant's other pizzas. The product is made from ingredients such as peas and rice and does not contain GMOs, soy, gluten, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol, according to a press release.Houston has been selected as one of five test markets nationally for the product. Other participating cities include Albany, New York; Columbus and Macon, Georgia; and Jacksonville, Florida.