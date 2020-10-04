Natural gas pipeline explodes in Trinity River

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A natural gas pipeline exploded Sunday morning, forcing a brief evacuation of some residents as a precaution.It happened in the Trinity River between Goodrich and Shepherd on the San Jacinto county banks, according to Polk County Emergency Management.The line was described as a dry natural gas pipe that's owned by Kinder Morgan. It's one of several that cross the river south of Goodrich.No injuries were reported.Residents were asked to leave the area for a time Sunday morning but were allowed to return after less than two hours.