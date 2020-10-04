Natural gas pipeline explodes in Trinity River

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A natural gas pipeline exploded Sunday morning, forcing a brief evacuation of some residents as a precaution.

It happened in the Trinity River between Goodrich and Shepherd on the San Jacinto county banks, according to Polk County Emergency Management.

The line was described as a dry natural gas pipe that's owned by Kinder Morgan. It's one of several that cross the river south of Goodrich.

No injuries were reported.

Residents were asked to leave the area for a time Sunday morning but were allowed to return after less than two hours.
