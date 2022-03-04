ABC13's Pick Your Pet at BARC, Houston

pick your pet

On March 25th, ABC13 and BARC along with our partners, Gillman Subaru and Proler Industries invite you to Pick Your Pet! Dozens of Houston pets are looking for their forever homes and yours could be one. Don't miss this opportunity to find your new best friend. With your support we are confident that countless Houston pets will find a family!

Join ABC13's Pick Your Pet event at BARC


Gillman Suaru is a Proud Sponsor of Pick Your Pet


Prohler Industires is a proud sponsor of Pick Your Pet



Thanks to the generosity of Proler Industries, The Houston BARC Foundation will offer
DISCOUNTED ADOPTION FEES

Puppy Adoption Discount Fee - $13
(Regular Fee - $75 / Puppies are 4 months old and under)


Dog Adoption Discount Fee - $13
(Regular Fee - $50)


Cat & Kitten Adoption Discount Fee - $13
(Regular Fee - $20)




(Offer valid for adoptions made at ABC13 Studios on March 25.)

All pet adoptions are subject to application processing and screening from BARC.

BROWSE MORE ADOPTABLE PETS!

The mission of BARC is to improve the quality of life for all animals in Houston, especially those under the care of the City of Houston's BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions. Donations to BARC directly benefit animals sheltered at, or otherwise cared for by, BARC through purchases of medical, kennel, sanitary, and other supplies and equipment. BARC's efforts are also focused on raising public awareness among all Houstonians about homeless and at-risk animals throughout our community. LEARN MORE

If you are interested in adopting a pet, contact BARC
barcadoptions@houstontx.gov
832.395.9084 or 311
3300 Carr Street,
Houston TX 77026

ADDITIONAL CONTACT INFO
Meet Deborah Wrigley's rescue animals
What you need to know when adopting a cat
PHOTOS: Fur-ever friends, Fur-ever homes
