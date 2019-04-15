Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

PHOTOS: Massive Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris sends flames, plumes of smoke into air

PARIS -- A massive fire engulfed the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in the heart of the French capital Monday, shooting up its long spire and sending thick plumes of smoke high into the blue sky as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below.

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parischurch firefirenotre dame cathedral firechurch
NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL FIRE
Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
Investigators think Notre Dame fire likely electrical: AP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News