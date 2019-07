EMBED >More News Videos TIMELINE: Notre Dame Cathedral fire progression captured in videos posted to social media (1 of 5) It started five minutes after closing time. Shortly thereafter, thick smoke and flames were leaping off Notre Dame Cathedral into the Paris sky and it was all captured in real-time on social media.

PARIS -- Firefighters are declaring success after a 12-hour battle to extinguish the fire at the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.Crews battled all night to save one of the most iconic buildings in the world and the priceless artifacts housed inside.The President of France was emotional, vowing to rebuild and asking for international help.