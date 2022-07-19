caught on video

Caught on video: Philadelphia man attacked while filming baby raccoons

EMBED <>More Videos

Man Attacked By Raccoon In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Apparently, Philadelphia raccoons do not want to be in your cute TikTok videos.

A Pennsylvania man found himself in the hospital after taking videos of raccoon babies in a Philadelphia alley.

It happened earlier this month when Benjamin McCool spotted raccoon kits climbing up a fence and "dropping one by one and running into the alley."

That's when he started filming.

"They're so cute," one person could be heard saying in the video.

"They're like acrobats right now," added McCool while recording the raccoon kits.

Little did he know, another raccoon was lurking in the shadows.

The masked bandit charged at McCool and gave him a nasty bite on his leg before taking off with its babies.

He headed to the hospital where he was treated for the wound including a tetanus shot and a series of rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin shots.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniaraccoonscaught on videoanimal attacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
Video shows man buying face mask before robbing store at gunpoint
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Waterspout winds push child on shore along Galveston Island
TOP STORIES
Some Texans with smart thermostats may have no choice but to conserve
Black Kingwood family sent hate-filled notes, including 'last warning'
Tomball man admits to bringing bear spray to Jan. 6 riot, records show
Families beg for change as videos released in Uvalde school shooting
Illegal street racing in Richmond prompts warning from FBCSO
We've never put out a forecast like this before
Study shows COVID restrictions have caused poor mental health in teens
Show More
2 HPD vehicles hit during brief chase that ended in Uptown area
East End Little League need help after historic win
Toys 'R' Us will be in every Macy's soon
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
Man threatens to stab nurse at NE Houston hospital, officials say
More TOP STORIES News