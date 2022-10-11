Astros vs Mariners: What to know about ALDS games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Let's play ball! Well, in a few hours anyway.

The Houston Astros are getting ready to host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday for game one of the American League Division Series.

This is the Astros' sixth-consecutive ALDS, a best-of-five series.

Whether you're going to the game or not, here's a quick rundown (or maybe lineup?) of what to know for Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Street Fest

This starts three hours before games one and two. You'll need to have your game ticket to attend the festival, which will feature live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more.

Fans are also encouraged to wear orange.

All fans will also receive a rally towel.

Game one

Houston-based quartet Apollo Chamber Players will perform the national anthem. Colors will be presented by the Joint Forces Color Guard.

Astros Hall of Famer Jose Cruz is on ceremonial first pitch duties. And who gets the "Play Ball" call honor? That goes to Astros AT &T SportsNet broadcast team of play-by-play reporter Todd Kalas and color analyst Geoff Blum.

The roof will be closed.

Game two

Game two of the ALDS is set for 2:37 p.m. on Thursday.

Like game one, all fans will again get a rally towel and the Street Fest will open at 11:30 a.m.

The roof will be closed.

This time, the national anthem will be sung by Kaylise Irizarry and the colors will be presented by the Houston Police Color Guard.

Class of 2022 inductee into the Astros Hall of Fame, Terry Puhl, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

And when it comes to the "Play Ball" call, the Astros have tapped the Geto Boys - Scarface and Willie D.

Oct. 14

You didn't think the festivities were done, did you?

On Friday, you can head to the Shipley Do-Nuts on at 2723 Yale for a Stro-Nut Giveaway from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Of course, Orbit -- the Astros mascot -- and the Shooting Stars will be there. Plus, there'll be prizes.

All fans will get one free "Stro-Nut."

Oct. 15 and Oct. 16

Expect the party to roll on through the weekend. We don't know what time yet games three and four will start, but we do know they'll be in Seattle.

Unless you're traveling for the game, you can join other fans for a watch party at Karbach Brewing Co. at 2032 Karbach St. on Saturday, and on Sunday, the party moves to Pitch 25 Beer Park at 2120 Walker St.

Both parties will begin one hour before first pitch and last for the duration of the game.

