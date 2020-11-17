Texas among states chosen to test Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distribution

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7810014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top-infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are "just extraordinary," adding: "Not very many people expected it would be as high as that."

Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving highly effective in a major trial, a second ray of hope in the global race for a shot to tame COVID-19.

The freezers needed to properly store a COVID-19 vaccine are "almost like unicorns in health care," one doctor said.

What do we know about the vaccine and how will the timeline of distribution impact you?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 numbers keep going up and as people keep getting tested, there are big updates on the experimental vaccine coming to Texas.Pfizer has picked Texas as one of four states to test distribution of its possible vaccine. The other states chosen include Rhode Island, Tennessee and New Mexico.When the vaccine is ready, there will be a massive roll out, and Pfizer has to figure out how it gets delivered and distributed.Pfizer picked Texas to test because of our diversity, population size and the ability to reach people in both cities and rural areas.This doesn't mean Texas will get the vaccine before other states, we were just chosen for distribution testing.Moderna announced Monday that its vaccine appears 94.5% effective. It's more expensive than Pfizer's vaccine, but it can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures. Pfizer's vaccine must be stored at 94 degrees below zero, which could complicate mass distribution.People in the Houston area are participating in the Moderna trials happening through Baylor College of Medicine.It's a double blind study, so doctors and patients both don't know who's getting the vaccine and who's getting the placebo."I do think I got the vaccine, only because after I got the second one, I had a really bad reaction to it for like a day," Moderna trial participant Lila Amaro said. "So that kind of makes me hopeful for the future. You know, if it is something that's working."Amaro clarified that her reaction to the vaccine left her feeling like she had the flu for about a day, but she says she'd do it again in a heartbeat if she had the chance.The U.S. Government says its on track to have more than 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for the public by the end of the year.