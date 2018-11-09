PETS & ANIMALS

Woolsey Fire animal rescue: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care

EMBED </>More Videos

Veronica Miracle has the latest on the cat progress of the burned by the Woolsey fire and rescued by firefighters. (Veronica Miracle)

OAK PARK, Calif. --
A cat is now getting the care he needs after being pulled from a burning house that was completely destroyed by the Woolsey Fire.

ABC7 reporter Veronica Miracle took over caring for the cat after firefighters rescued him from the home in Oak Park, California.

"The roof has completely come off of the house," Miracle said of the home the animal was rescued from, adding of the cat, "His whiskers are all singed off."

Miracle had trouble finding a place to take the cat because shelters were overwhelmed or at risk from the fire. Miracle and her photographer tried to keep the cat comfortable inside their van.

EMBED More News Videos

Veronica Miracle has the latest on the cat progress of the burned by the Woolsey fire and rescued by firefighters.


After making several calls, they were able to find a place that could care for the cat and rushed him there.

The cat is now being cared for in the ICU. He seems stable and his prognosis is fair. Though he suffered a full burn on one of his legs, his coat protected him from direct flame exposure.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswildfirepet rescueanimal rescuecatsOak Park
PETS & ANIMALS
Donkey and emu develop special bond after being abandoned
Watch: Dog battles venomous snake to protect family
Family says their French Bulldog taken by a Snapchat stalker
New Jersey officers corral escaped pig on the loose
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday
2 teens dead after apparent murder-suicide in Upper Kirby
Man carjacks women outside church he just started attending
Wheelchair and walker taken from child in N. Harris Co.
Topsail High: No proof of gunshots, 'faulty equipment' may be to blame
Summer camps shaped St. Pius X star into ultimate leader
St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues
Top tips for safely heating your home as temps drop
Show More
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
BRRRRR! Cold front bringing low temperatures, rain to Houston
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Shooting victim's mother: I don't want 'thoughts and prayers'
13 dead including gunman in California nightclub shooting
More News