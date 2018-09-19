EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4235330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Quarter-size mosquitoes plague area ahead of heavy rainfall

Brazoria County says this is one of the worst years for mosquitoes.The county told Eyewitness News that they have not seen an outbreak this bad in several years.Around 15,000 people have called and complained about the infestation.They are ramping up spraying across the county and have trucks working six days a week, along with airplanes that focus on spraying in the evening.So far, no one in Brazoria County has tested positive for West Nile, but Montgomery County has reported eight confirmed cases, and one person tested positive each within Houston and Sugar Land.Beverly Fletcher, a Brazoria County resident, was spotted mowing her lawn in a full camouflage suit.She says she wore the suit, not because she didn't want to be seen, but because of the skeeters."It's so bad that I do not even want to walk outside," Fletcher said.Fletcher dug the old suit out of her closet, so she could tend to her lawn in peace."It works like a charm. I had not one mosquito bother me. Of course, I look ridiculous, but at the same time, I'm not getting eaten up," Florence added.Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta says $2.8 million is budgeted each year to fight mosquitoes.Sebesta also says that rain, at the beginning of the month, and some very high tides in late August exacerbated the issue."Those eggs will just sit there waiting for a flush of water, and that's what we get when the tides come up," said Sebesta. "Wear long pants. Wear long sleeve shirts."Trucks spray the area every night from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.