PETS & ANIMALS

Woman wears 'insect prevention suit' to stop swarm of mosquitoes in Brazoria Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman wears camouflage bee suit to prevent mosquito bites in Brazoria County

By
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Brazoria County says this is one of the worst years for mosquitoes.

The county told Eyewitness News that they have not seen an outbreak this bad in several years.

Around 15,000 people have called and complained about the infestation.

They are ramping up spraying across the county and have trucks working six days a week, along with airplanes that focus on spraying in the evening.

So far, no one in Brazoria County has tested positive for West Nile, but Montgomery County has reported eight confirmed cases, and one person tested positive each within Houston and Sugar Land.

Beverly Fletcher, a Brazoria County resident, was spotted mowing her lawn in a full camouflage suit.

She says she wore the suit, not because she didn't want to be seen, but because of the skeeters.

"It's so bad that I do not even want to walk outside," Fletcher said.

Fletcher dug the old suit out of her closet, so she could tend to her lawn in peace.

"It works like a charm. I had not one mosquito bother me. Of course, I look ridiculous, but at the same time, I'm not getting eaten up," Florence added.

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta says $2.8 million is budgeted each year to fight mosquitoes.

Sebesta also says that rain, at the beginning of the month, and some very high tides in late August exacerbated the issue.

"Those eggs will just sit there waiting for a flush of water, and that's what we get when the tides come up," said Sebesta. "Wear long pants. Wear long sleeve shirts."

Trucks spray the area every night from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

SEE MORE: Mosquitoes the size of a quarter plague Houston area amid heavy rainfall

EMBED More News Videos

Quarter-size mosquitoes plague area ahead of heavy rainfall

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmosquitowest nile virusBrazoria County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescued dog climbed onto kitchen counter to escape Florence flooding
Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
Abused dog on road to recovery with help from Aggie vets
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
DEA plane with 3 people inside crashes into 2 cars
Plane goes off runway at small airport in Arcola
Mangled truck on 3 wheels keeps going to disbelief of drivers
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Show More
911 calls couldn't get help in time to save shark victim
3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex
Mom and 2 young daughters shot at while sitting inside truck
'We need answers' Family desperate to find Spring veteran's killer
4 hurt during shooting at software company in Wisconsin
More News