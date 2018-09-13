Quarter-size mosquitoes plague area ahead of heavy rainfall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Wondering where all of those massive mosquitoes are coming from? Well, the possibility of major flooding headed to our area over the next several days is causing a rise in mosquitoes.
A viewer sent Eyewitness News a video showing a giant mosquito in their car, and another viewer snapped a picture of a quarter-size mosquito in her house.
Also, ABC13 reporter Steve Campion and his photographer took to Twitter to describe their encounter with mosquitoes Thursday. He said, in part, "I can't tell you how many mosquitoes swarmed @13PhotogReed and me. Every time we hit one there was blood."
Forgive me for the photos. I need to rant for a moment! While shooting a story in San Leon today, I can’t tell you how many mosquitos swarmed @13PhotogReed & me. Every time we hit one there was blood. 🤢 What is going on? 😤 I’ve never seen so many. Is anyone seeing this? #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XaIJw79Gra— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) September 13, 2018
Viewers in Brazoria and Galveston County also complained about the swarms of mosquitoes invading their area.
If you're looking for a natural way to keep the flying pests out of your yard, try using plants you can grow to help repel them.
Basil, lemongrass, rosemary, and marigolds are a few plants that will keep the insects at bay.
