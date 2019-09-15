Snake found in toilet at Houston area home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area viewer shared a startling video of a guest found in a home's bathroom toilet.
The video shared to ABC13 shows what the viewer says was a four-foot-long snake.
Animal control was called out to the home, according to the viewer. It's unknown how the snake slithered its way into the toilet.
