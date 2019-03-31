cute animals

Diver catches romantic grey seals snuggling underwater

EMBED <>More Videos

Love really has no limits or boundaries -- just ask a diver who became the third wheel in an underwater romance between two grey seals.

FARNE ISLANDS, United Kingdom -- Love really has no limits or boundaries -- just ask a diver who became the third wheel in an underwater romance between two grey seals.

The video was taken off the coast of the United Kingdom near the Farne Islands and it is adorable.

Two grey seals can be seen clutching each other, snuggling in the seaweed, and appear to share a kiss.

Grey seals are typically found in the North Atlantic Ocean on both coasts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsromanceloveanimal newsnaturecute animalssealanimalsu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
Little girl helps her pony overcome tiny obstacle: Video
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
Bear cubs found along highway may have been poached
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
TOP STORIES
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin announces he's cancer free
Houston boy missing since 2017 found safe in Florida
Fiery head-on car crash kills man and woman in Montgomery Co.
Student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
Dead dolphin in Seabrook raises concerns over ITC chemicals
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stops in Houston
Slovakia elects first female president
Show More
Nanny murdered while jogging
Security video shows burglar inside home as child sleeps
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
2 women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Father missing after jumping into river to save 1-year-old
More TOP STORIES News