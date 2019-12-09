Pet owner issues warning after puppy eats toxic mushrooms and dies

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- A South Florida woman who lost her 7-month-old puppy has a serious warning for other pet owners.
Alexandra Barry says Dino was a loving Boston Terrier puppy.
"I got super attached to him really quick," she told WPTV-TV.
Barry says while they were walking on a Tuesday evening, Dino ate mushrooms in the grass at her apartment complex in West Boynton Beach.
"Dino was perfectly fine until the middle of the night. I woke up to him having massive diarrhea and him grunting and throwing up," she recalled.
Dino couldn't keep water down and he only got worse the following day.
"Within 48 hours, he didn't know his name," said Barry.
She rushed Dino to the Veterinary Emergency Group on Thanksgiving and by Friday morning, Dino had to be put down.
"He was just a puppy, so I stayed by his side the whole time," said Barry.
The veterinarian that treated Dino believes the mushrooms were toxic to him. At this time, it is unclear exactly what type of mushroom Dino ate.
"Many, many types of mushrooms and most of the time they look very much the same until they are at full maturity," said Dr. Victoria Tomoasino from TLC Animal Hospital in Boca Raton.
Dr. Tomoasino says mushroom toxicity cases aren't common, but should be taken seriously. She urges pet owners to be aware if your pet eats a mushroom and to never be afraid to call a vet to see if they need treatment.
"It's just not worth the risk," she said.
Barry says she feels like she lost a family member and wants other pet owners to be aware
"Like a grieving mother, in a way," she said. "It's an awful experience overall. I don't wish this upon anybody."
Doctors also say that if your pet did eat a mushroom, to keep a sample of it so it can be identified.
