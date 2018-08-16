Officers rescued more than 240 dogs and nearly 50 miniature horses after they got an anonymous tip of animal cruelty.At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Grimes County Sheriff's deputies went to the location in the 7000 block of State Highway 30 in the Carlos Community. They found malnourished dogs and horses in poor condition.After getting a search warrant, investigators found dogs living in several out buildings, cattle trailers and a van on the property. Bodies of dead dogs and horses were discarded on the edge of the property.Additionally, miniature horses were discovered on the property that were in poor condition, with curled hoofs and apparent neglected care.At noon Wednesday, investigators returned with help from the Houston Humane Society and the Animal Investigation and Rescue Organization of Dallas to remove the dogs and horses. The owner voluntarily surrendered the animals.A total of 242 dogs were rescued. They included multiple small breeds, including Pomeranian and Chinese Crests. In addition, a total of 49 miniature horses were removed.After the animals are examined and treated by veterinarians, investigators will present the case to the Grimes County District Attorney's Office for review of criminal charges of animal cruelty. This investigation is ongoing.