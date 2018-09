Mushrooms in your yard could be poisonous to your dog

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Weakness

Lethargy

Yellowing of the skin

Uncoordinated movements

Excessive drooling

Coma

Seizures

Mushrooms found in your yard can be very toxic to your pet.Keeping a watchful eye on your dog while it is outside can help protect your furry friend from possible mushroom poisoning. PetMD says mushroom poisoning is a common hazard for dogs, particularly in the summer and fall.Depending on the type of mushroom ingested, symptoms and severity can vary greatly.Dogs can experience the following symptoms after ingesting a mushroom: PetMD also suggests bringing the suspected mushroom with you to the vet to better help identify what type of mushroom your dog has consumed.