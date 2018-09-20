PETS & ANIMALS

Mushrooms in your yard could be poisonous to your dog

Mushrooms found in your yard can be very toxic to dogs

Mushrooms found in your yard can be very toxic to your pet.

Keeping a watchful eye on your dog while it is outside can help protect your furry friend from possible mushroom poisoning.

PetMD says mushroom poisoning is a common hazard for dogs, particularly in the summer and fall.

Depending on the type of mushroom ingested, symptoms and severity can vary greatly.

Dogs can experience the following symptoms after ingesting a mushroom:
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Abdominal pain
  • Weakness
  • Lethargy
  • Yellowing of the skin
  • Uncoordinated movements
  • Excessive drooling
  • Coma
  • Seizures


PetMD also suggests bringing the suspected mushroom with you to the vet to better help identify what type of mushroom your dog has consumed.
