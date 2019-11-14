Pets & Animals

Incredibly rare clouded leopard cubs born at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo is on cloud nine after the arrival of two cubs.

The clouded leopard cubs aren't just adorable, they're incredibly rare because of deforestation and hunting.

We don't know their names or gender yet, but the cubs were born to 7-year-olds, Suksn and Tarak.

The cubs will remain behind the scenes for several months while they grow and thrive. The pair will make their public debut next spring.

It's been quite the baby boom for the Houston Zoo this fall. A baby giraffe was born at the zoo in October and a red-tailed baby monkey in September.

