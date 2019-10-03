Pets & Animals

Baby giraffe arrives at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new baby giraffe was born Monday at the Houston Zoo, according to a statement.



The male Masai giraffe weighed in at 128 pounds and stands at just over six feet tall.

The calf arrived behind-the-scenes at the zoo to first-time mom, Kamili and sired by Joshua.

"After a two-hour labor, both mom and the yet-to-be-named calf are doing well and are currently bonding behind the scenes with keeper and veterinary teams watching over the pair," the statement said.

The baby giraffe brings the herd at the Houston Zoo to six.
