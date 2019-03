EMBED >More News Videos One of the passengers says the driver eventually corrected themselves before exiting the highway.

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRK) -- A horse was spotted in the bed of a pick-up truck driving 70 miles per hour on US-59.A woman took a picture on her phone as the animal struggled to stand still.Police pulled the truck over, but it's unclear if they wrote the driver a citation.