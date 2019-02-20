PETS & ANIMALS

South Texas Trail Riders' two horses that died had ingested anti-freeze

EMBED </>More Videos

Foul play suspected after 2 horses die in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
The South Texas Trail Riders have released what caused the death of two horses while on the annual trail ride to San Antonio. Toxicology tests show the two horses ingested anti-freeze.

RELATED: South Texas Trail Riders report two horses dead after apparent poisoning

The group posted on its social media accounts warning trail riders to stay cautious if they were parked at the Martinez Hall around Feb. 9.

According to the group, one of the horses was found dead while the other had to be put down.

The trail riders have filed a police report with the San Antonio Police Department. An animal cruelty investigator is assigned to the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsespoisontexas newsanimal newsTexasSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
60 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm and puppy mill
Small puppy shot multiple times in Spring neighborhood
Dangerous game of 'Cowboy Pinball' leaves man unconscious
Seagull caught stealing fries in hilarious photobomb
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Officer at center of deadly HPD raid praised in past reviews
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
City approves projectable GPS tracker for high-speed chases
Teen in midst of confrontation at rally sues Washington Post
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
Houston teen murder suspect's rights were violated: Lawyers
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
Show More
New James Avery piñata charm will make you want to party
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Over $12M of meth found in strawberry trailer at border
Man tipped bartenders $22K, arrested for public intoxication
Police: Man with 5 DUI convictions kills woman in crash
More News