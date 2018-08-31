SNAKE

Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill

This grandmother from Down Under is showing the world that you're never too old to take care of business. (Credit: Jackson Wright via Storyful)

QUEENLAND, Australia --
This grandmother from Down Under is showing the world that you're never too old to take care of business.

On Sunday, 81-year-old Faye Morgan's family noticed two carpet pythons in their barbecue grill.

The gutsy granny didn't waste any time and immediately jumped into action to remove the slithery serpents from their hiding space.

In a video, Morgan can be seen calmly grabbing the pythons by their heads and tails and putting them in a plastic bin.

"I'm not scared; I love it," she told 7 News Sydney.

This wasn't her first time snake rangling.

She says she's done it several times before but encourages others to call a professional.

Postal worker finds huge boa wrapped around Kansas mailbox
Snow, rain, heat and gloom won't stop the United States Postal Service from delivering mail, but a red-tailed boa constrictor will.
