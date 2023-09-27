Mechanics find 8-foot snake under hood of car in Myrtle Beach

A Ford Focus in the shop for repairs brought with it quite the shock for the Myrtle Beach mechanics scheduled to work on it.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Mechanics in Myrtle Beach could not believe what they saw when they opened the hood of a car they were scheduled to repair.

Snuggled up next to the 2015 Ford Focus' engine was an 8-foot albino boa constrictor.

"I popped the hood open, I saw this big thing laid across it, I didn't even know what it was. I thought it was an oil sock to absorb oil. Then I was like 'No that's a snake.' then I poked it and it moved and I was like 'that thing is alive,'" mechanic Tony Galli said to area ABC affiliate WPDE.

Boa constrictors are not native to South Carolina, so they quickly called Snake Chaser Russell Cavendar to help.

"Well, I am glad I had a mechanic there, because he did have to take a few parts out so I could get him out, and he came out a lot easier than I thought he would because this is pure muscle. If he wanted to wedge himself in a certain part of that engine, it would have taken a long time. A lot of coaxing," Cavender said.

Cavendar said he thought the snake was likely someone's pet. However, he thought it had not been well taken care of due to it being underweight.

If the snake's owner comes forward, Cavendar said he'll make sure they are able to take care of it properly. If they don't, he plans to nurse it back to health and give it to a breeder.